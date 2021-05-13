Pre-order Arsenal programme for Mitchell, McCarthy and more

The final Crystal Palace matchday programme of the season is available to pre-order now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles take on Arsenal.

The programme – which you can order here – features a main interview with Tyrick Mitchell, who reveals how important coaches can be for young players, what it’s like to move up to the first-team for the first time, and which result in his career so far has meant the most to him.

“It’s completely different,” he says of first-team training. “Their mind works differently. When I’m in the Under-18s, people make mistakes. People take bad touches and you can kind of get away with taking a bad touch. There, you can’t get away with anything.

“You take a bad touch and someone’s going to pressure you, and especially because you might not be as physically developed as them, as soon as you take that bad touch – even if they don’t actually tackle you – they lean on you, and it’s hard. They’re professional athletes.”

We’ll also hear from Academy defender Dan Quick, a stalwart of Paddy McCarthy’s successful Under-18s side who gives us an insight into his defensive idols, and how he hopes he can grow his game next season.

In our Women’s column, captain Annabel Johnson gives us an insight into what it’s like to lead a team during a pandemic, and the unusual team bonding sessions she was forced to put on to comply with social distancing rules.

As always, we’ll hear all the news and views from Darren Ambrose, as well as Paddy McCarthy’s final thoughts from a successful first season as a Category 1 Academy, with his side still in with a chance of the title.

All this, as well as the thoughts of Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and more, can be ordered by clicking here now.