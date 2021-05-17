Benteke and Batshuayi in Belgium squad for European Championship

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi have been called up to represent Belgium after Roberto Martinez named his squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The Palace duo, who both scored in an 8-0 victory over Belarus during the March international break, join Romelu Lukaku as the Red Devils’ striking options.

They are drawn in Group B for the Championships, alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia, with games split across Copenhagen and St Petersburg. They could face England in the last-16 should they win their group and the Three Lions finish third in Group D.

Beforehand, they have warm-up contests against Greece and Croatia, where Benteke and Batshuayi will hope to add to their 39 and 33 caps respectively.

Benteke has been in strong goalscoring form recently, which prompted Roy Hodgson to explain his importance to the Belgian national side this summer.

“He's got the Euros coming up and who knows what’s going to happen in those Euros,” he said. “[Romeulu] Lukaku has been the main man for Roberto Martínez, but who knows what’s going to happen.

“I’d like to think that if Christian Benteke was given a chance perhaps in place of Lukaku for one reason or another he’d be able to take it.”

