Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Benteke credits Hodgson with Palace form

3 Hours ago

After scoring a third goal in three games with his header against Aston Villa, Christian Benteke said his Crystal Palace form is a credit to the faith manager Roy Hodgson has shown him.

The forward has now scored nine goals this season and, speaking after the Villans game, said: "I think it’s credit to the manager for giving me the chance. It’s important to me because I always believe in myself, my abilities.

"I think I’m really happy to play every week but I’m giving the confidence back to the manager and it’s good for me and the team.

"I think it was a great game for us. We didn’t have a good start, the first 15 minutes were a little bit slow on the ball. But then after their goal we reacted, came back in the game and then conceded again. I think [it was] an easy goal. Then second-half we showed our quality on the ball and I think it’s a fair result this afternoon.

First Team

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

4 Hours ago

"[The half-time message] was simple, because we had nothing to lose any more. So we had to play with a little bit of courage on the ball, a little bit brave and I think the second-half was much, much better."

Benteke then turned his attention to two teammates who enjoyed landmark afternoons: Tyrick Mitchell, who earned his first goal and assist, and Jack Butland, who made his Premier League debut for Palace.

On Mitchell, who assisted Benteke's effort, the Belgian said: "It was a great ball and I’m really delighted for him, for his first goal. He deserved it, he’s been really good every time he played. I’m really pleased for him."

And on Butland, the frontman added: "I think we know the story of the ‘keeper: it’s never easy. He’s been positive, really professional and I think today was a great chance for him to show again that he’s a top goalkeeper."

Full highlights and post-match reaction from this game will be shown for free on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson praises 'popular' Mitchell after 'rousing applause' from teammates

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson told his post-match press conference that Tyrick Mitchell received a 'rousing' round of applause from his Crystal Palace teammates after the left-back scored his first professional goal.

Read full article

First Team

Deserving Mitchell scoops MOTM for Villa goal and assist

4 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell unsurprisingly scooped Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match after his landmark performance against Aston Villa.

Read full article

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell reveals thoughts behind first Palace goal

5 Hours ago

Speaking after securing his first goal and assist for Crystal Palace, it's no wonder Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell repeated the phrase 'dream come true'.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles victorious in gripping Villa comeback

6 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell scored his first Crystal Palace goal in a gripping victory over Aston Villa in which the Eagles pinned their guests back in an impressive second-half comeback.

Read full article

View more