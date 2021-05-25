Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

Scott Banks named in Scotland Under-21 squad

1 Hour ago

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Banks, Palace's 19-year-old Development midfielder, has recently ended a loan spell to Dunfermline in which he played 13 times for the Scottish Championship side.

He has previously represented Scotland at Under-19 level, and could be in-line to make his Under-21 debut next month.

Scotland face Northern Ireland in a double header, first playing on Wednesday 2nd June (3pm BST) and Saturday 5th June (2pm) in Dumbarton.

The Under-21s have not played since October 2020, and Banks is one of several new faces.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels to find out how Scott gets on and to hear any other international news!

READ NEXT: Play-off winners - How Palace Under-23s clinched promotion at first attempt

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

American midfielder Jacob Montes to join Palace

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace F.C. has reached an agreement to sign 22-year-old Jacob Montes on a one-year term, subject to international clearance.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award - and you can get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

Development

Play-off winners: How Palace Under-23s clinched promotion at first attempt

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s have secured promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after victory in a penalty shoot-out against Sunderland in the play-off final.

Read full article

Development

Derry: Play-off winning moment a lasting memory for the rest of players' lives

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s manager Shaun Derry was proud of his young side as they triumphed on penalties over Sunderland in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Runners-up: How Palace Under-18s stormed their first Category 1 season

15 May 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s came agonisingly close to winning the U18 Premier League South title, after losing out on goal difference to Fulham on Saturday.

Read full article

Academy

Hodgson: Academy players have chance to follow Wan-Bissaka and Mitchell

7 May 2021

Roy Hodgson was willing to commend the club's talented Academy prospects in his pre-Sheffield United press conference, saying there are some who could follow the footsteps of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and...

Read full article

Academy

Explained: How U18s could win league and U23s' next play-off step

7 May 2021

Crystal Palace’s Under-18s and Under-23s have everything still to play for as the season nears its end – we’ve got all the details you need to know below.

Read full article

Academy

Team news: Watch strong U18s side in potential title decider LIVE

3 May 2021

The young Eagles have named a strong line-up this morning ahead of their potential title-decider against West Bromwich Albion – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on YouTube.

Read full article

View more