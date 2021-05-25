Scott Banks named in Scotland Under-21 squad

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Banks, Palace's 19-year-old Development midfielder, has recently ended a loan spell to Dunfermline in which he played 13 times for the Scottish Championship side.

He has previously represented Scotland at Under-19 level, and could be in-line to make his Under-21 debut next month.

Scotland face Northern Ireland in a double header, first playing on Wednesday 2nd June (3pm BST) and Saturday 5th June (2pm) in Dumbarton.

The Under-21s have not played since October 2020, and Banks is one of several new faces.

