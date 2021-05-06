Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

The brand-new Crystal Palace Football Club docuseries, When Eagles Dare, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4th.

When Eagles Dare charts Crystal Palace F.C.’s remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.

The docuseries tells the extraordinary tale of how Crystal Palace’s fans saved their club, as lifelong supporter Steve Parish formed a consortium to prevent it from going out of business.

Time was running out and liquidation loomed; but a mass protest of thousands of fellow fans outside Lloyds Bank helped the consortium finalise a deal to buy their beloved club.

Each 50-minute episode features never-before-seen footage from the 2012/13 season, when the club allowed unprecedented access to a film crew, whilst present day retrospective interviews with all the main figures help tell the tale of one of football’s greatest underdog stories. Interviewees include:

The owner, Chairman Steve Parish, who found himself having to take over the club to save it from liquidation, and put up the money with three fellow supporters on the strength of a handshake. The series features extensive interviews with Parish, who shares fascinating insights into the challenges of steering a run-down club from impending doom to the most successful era in its history.

The managers, including club legend Dougie Freedman, who helped the club into the promotion places before a dramatic mid-season departure to Bolton, and his replacement, the charismatic Ian Holloway, who arrested a late season slide to lead the club to the Play-Offs.

, including club legend Dougie Freedman, who helped the club into the promotion places before a dramatic mid-season departure to Bolton, and his replacement, the charismatic Ian Holloway, who arrested a late season slide to lead the club to the Play-Offs. The players who formed one of the most iconic squads in Palace’s history, from Academy stars Wilfried Zaha and Jonny Williams, to experienced pros who became club legends including Julian Speroni, Mile Jedinak and Kevin Phillips.

“This is one of the most remarkable stories in Crystal Palace’s long history, and shows that if a club has the support of its fans and community, and the right blend of talent and determination, anything is possible,” said Parish.

“The documentary provides unique insight into one of the most special groups of players and people I have worked with. I know that Palace fans have been desperate to see some of the footage captured in 2012/13 and will find the series fascinating. For fans of other clubs who dream of their team reaching the pinnacle of the English game, this is a story that shows that it really is possible.”

The docuseries was created by Palace TV – the club’s in-house production team; directed and edited by Sean Webb, produced by Chris Grierson, alongside executive producer James Woodroof.

When Eagles Dare joins Prime Video’s collection of exclusive sports documentaries and docuseries including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Manchester City, Andy Murray: Resurfacing, The Test, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Steelers, Everybody’s Game and more.

Prime Video will also offer Prime members in the UK live coverage of over 20 Premier League football matches in 2021, plus continued exclusive coverage of ATP & WTA Tour tennis and US Open tennis matches for no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Prime members will be able to watch When Eagles Dare anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online here.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

New customers can find out more here and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.