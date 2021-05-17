Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace mourns death of former kit man Brian Rogers

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club were saddened to learn of the passing of former Kit Manager, Brian Rogers.

Brian's association with the club began when he was coach driver with Tellings Golden Miller, the company used in the '90s to transport players for away games.

In 1998 he joined Palace in a full-time capacity, taking up the position of Kit Manager, which he held for 15 years.

The club’s Sporting Director, Dougie Freedman, says Brian will always be remembered fondly at the club:

“Brian was a real personality and someone we were lucky to have known as a good friend and a great man during his time at Crystal Palace, and we're all very sad to hear of his passing.

“He gave tremendous service over so many years and all have our own memories of working alongside him as he gave such dedication and professionalism during his time with us.”

The club extend its deepest sympathy to Brian’s family and friends at this sad time.  


