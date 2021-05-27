Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Test your 20/21 knowledge with our ultimate quiz

3 Hours ago

With the season having ended last weekend, take a look back and see just how well you know how the boys in red and blue did in 2020/21!

You’ve got a few different topics: some that should be as easy as a tap-in and some that will really make you think.

Test yourself and keep track of your score in each section as you’re going along. You get one point for each answer and there are 50 points up for grabs, so see where you rank at the end!

App users, if you're struggling with the tech, please click here.

Let’s kick-off with something easy...

Top goalscorers:

Team photo 20-21 2.jpg

Top assists:

Top appearances (Premier League only):

Most shots:

MCI - 10, Townsend, Zaha, Tomkins.jpg

Now it gets a little more tricky...

Palace milestones:

Palace team stats:

Top five passers:

Top five tacklers:

05 Hodgson Guardiola.jpg

And the final set of questions is on manager Roy Hodgson:

That's the end! How did you do?

Score Ranking
50-40 First-team regular
39-30 Rotation player
29-20 Fringe player
19-10 On the bench
9-0 Red card!

READ NEXT: Quiz: Can you name the Palace Academy graduates with the most Premier League appearances?

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Reviewing Palace's ZDS-winning '91 shirt

17 Hours ago

In every 2020/21 matchday programme, we reviewed some of the best - and worst - Crystal Palace kits ever produced.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: 25 of the best photos from the 2020/21 season

22 Hours ago

With the Premier League season having ended last weekend, take a look back at some of the most eye-catching photos of 2020/21.

Read full article

Club News

Rob Hawthorne recalls ‘Hopkin looking to curl one’ 24 years on

26 May 2021

On this day in 1997, David Hopkin scored a dramatic last minute goal against Sheffield United to win the play-off final for Crystal Palace, accompanied by the now legendary ‘Hopkin, looking to curl...

Read full article

Foundation

Community and police play at Selhurst Park to celebrate year of partnership

25 May 2021

Selhurst Park today hosted the Metropolitan Police and community leaders in a match to celebrate a year's partnership working together to tackle serious violence and knife crime amongst young people...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Tyrick Mitchell?

13 April 2021

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace, extending his time with the club until summer 2025.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup-winning side?

10 April 2021

April 7th, 2021, marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Palace’s victory over Everton in the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup Final - but how well can you remember the Palace team that emerged...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name the Palace Academy graduates with the most Premier League appearances?

24 March 2021

There are few things more satisfying than an Academy player making it at his boyhood club, as Sean Scannell explained to the Palace website this week.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name these Palace internationals?

17 March 2021

Eberechi Eze took a step closer to becoming the latest Palace player to win a full England cap, after he was called up to the Under-21s squad – but how well can you remember some of Palace’s other...

Read full article

View more