Glenn Murray retires from football

12 Hours ago

Former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray has announced his retirement from football after a 19-year career.

He joined the Eagles on a free transfer from rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2011. 

The Englishman made 125 appearances in all competitions for Palace, scoring 47 goals. His best return came in the 2012/13 season, where he scored 31 times in 45 games to help the club achieve promotion from the Championship via the play-offs. 

His role in that season was instrumental in returning the club to the top-flight, and his 30 league goals set a Championship record for a single campaign which stood until May 2021.

Murray features prominently in Palace’s upcoming docuseries When Eagles Dare, which looks at the club’s resurgence between 2010 and 2013.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement today across his social media channels.

Thanks for the memories, Glenn, and happy retirement!

READ NEXT: Murray reflects on his time at Palace and reveals post-retirement plans

