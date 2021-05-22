Skip to site footer
Inside Roy Hodgson's final training session as Crystal Palace manager

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson conducted his final training session as Crystal Palace manager on Saturday morning, putting the team through its paces for one last time.

First Team

Roy Hodgson reveals outpour of support ahead of final game

21 May 2021

The Eagles take on Champions League-chasing Liverpool at Anfield in Hodgson's farewell Palace game, and the manager was able to lead his squad in a 'matchday-1' session before travelling.

In his pre-match press conference, Hodgson said: "We’re lucky have a very professional group of players and Ray [Lewington] and I have enough professionalism to do the sessions we need to do, to prepare the game in the right way.

"All of that will be done, there’s no question of that. Will it feel the same as maybe it would have done when I’m soon preparing for next season? No."

In the gallery above and video below, you can see Hodgson and Lewington in action before grabbing a few goodbye shots with the players and staff at Copers Cope.

READ NEXT: Hodgson praises 'supernatural' staff and details player trait he's proudest of

