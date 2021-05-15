Everything you need to know as Palace U23s take on Wolves in play-off semi-final

Crystal Palace Under-23s have finished third in the Premier League 2 Division 2, securing a play-off game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, 17th May (19:00 BST).

After securing Category 1 Academy status in the summer, the Palace U23s found themselves in a new division, facing fellow Category 1 development squads. Getting into the play-offs is already a great achievement, here’s everything you need to know about the season so far and what lies ahead for the Eagles...

How did we get here?

Palace come into this game after back-to-back victories against Middlesbrough in their final two games of the season. The victories secured a third place finish for the Eagles on goals scored, setting up a clash against fourth placed Wolves in a one-off play-off semi-final game at Selhurst Park.

The table below shows the final standings:

Pos Team P W F GD Pts 1 Leeds United (C) 24 18 62 +33 56 2 Stoke City 24 14 41 +11 45 3 Crystal Palace 24 11 45 +4 36 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 10 40 +4 36 5 Sunderland 24 10 42 +1 35

As Leeds United are winners of the division, they will be promoted to the Premier League 2 Division 1. Palace will be aiming to follow them up via the play-offs.

What happens if Palace win?

If the Eagles overcome Wolves on Monday, they will face the winners of Stoke City v Sunderland in a play-off final match.

In the event that we meet Stoke, the final will be played at the bet365 Stadium. Should we meet Sunderland, the final will be played at Selhurst Park.

The winners of the eventual final will be promoted to the Premier League 2 Division 1 to face the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The club are delighted to welcome back a limited number of fans to Selhurst Park for this game, as lockdown restrictions are being eased. Tickets are currently on sale now and you can find out more information by clicking here.

If you can’t make it to Selhurst Park, you can watch the Eagles take on Wolves live on Palace TV.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Wolves free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST on Monday (17th May), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

READ NEXT: Palace celebrate young people's contribution to south London thanks to NCS

