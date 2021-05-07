Premier League confirm 21/22 fixture release date

The Premier League have confirmed that fixtures for the 2021/22 season will be released on Wednesday, 16th June 2021.

The announcement, which will take place at 9am BST, will reveal when Palace play their 38 top-flight fixtures against which teams. The Eagles can secure mathematical safety by defeating Sheffield United on Saturday 8th, with four games following this fixture.

All fixtures for 21/22 will take place between 14th August 2021 and 22nd May 2022 and will be announced across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and the club's social media channels.

The Premier League also confirmed this week that the summer transfer window will open for 12 weeks from 9th June and will close at 23:00 BST on 31st August. This will align with other European leagues.

Supporters should also note that Palace's upcoming clash with Southampton (Tuesday 11th May) will now kick-off at 20:15 BST, having originally been scheduled for 20:00.

