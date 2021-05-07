Skip to site footer
Premier League confirm 21/22 fixture release date

5 Hours ago

The Premier League have confirmed that fixtures for the 2021/22 season will be released on Wednesday, 16th June 2021.

Match Previews

Match preview: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

6 May 2021

The announcement, which will take place at 9am BST, will reveal when Palace play their 38 top-flight fixtures against which teams. The Eagles can secure mathematical safety by defeating Sheffield United on Saturday 8th, with four games following this fixture.

All fixtures for 21/22 will take place between 14th August 2021 and 22nd May 2022 and will be announced across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and the club's social media channels.

The Premier League also confirmed this week that the summer transfer window will open for 12 weeks from 9th June and will close at 23:00 BST on 31st August. This will align with other European leagues.

Supporters should also note that Palace's upcoming clash with Southampton (Tuesday 11th May) will now kick-off at 20:15 BST, having originally been scheduled for 20:00.

READ NEXT: Explained - How U18s could win league and U23s secure play-offs this weekend

Match Reports

U23s Report: Eagles secure play-off place after victory over Boro

Just now

Crystal Palace Under-23s secured their place in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-offs after a 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough on a rainy Friday afternoon at Heritage Park.

Read full article

Ticket News

Tickets now on sale for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

3 Hours ago

We are delighted to confirm that a limited number of 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be able to return to Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ final home match of the season against Arsenal, following the...

Read full article

First Team

Vicente Guaita earns second W88 POTM of the season

6 May 2021

Vicente Guaita has collected his second W88 Player of the Month award of 2020/21 as Crystal Palace fans voted the goalkeeper for the April accolade.

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

6 May 2021

The brand-new Crystal Palace Football Club docuseries, When Eagles Dare, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4th.

Read full article

Palace fixtures rearranged to accommodate fans' in-stadium return

30 April 2021

Details of Crystal Palace's upcoming games with Southampton and Aston Villa have been confirmed by the Premier League, with the Villa match rearranged to accommodate supporters' return to Selhurst...

Read full article

Palace's City and Sheffield United fixture details confirmed

21 April 2021

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Manchester City and Sheffield United have been selected for television, with the confirmed dates and kick-off times shown below.

Read full article

Leicester v Crystal Palace rescheduled

30 March 2021

Leicester City v Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for Monday, 26th April, and will be shown live on TV.

Read full article

Southampton v Crystal Palace postponed

22 March 2021

The Premier League game between Southampton and Crystal Palace has been postponed due to the Saints' participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Read full article

