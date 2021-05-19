Why Roy Hodgson doesn't want 'Frank Sinatra situation' after leaving Palace

Frank Sinatra played over 1,000 concerts after retiring in 1971.

Indeed, the iconic singer continued his career for a further 24 years after supposedly stepping away from the spotlight aged 55.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has taken the opposite approach, stressing when asked that he is not necessarily retiring after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of this season.

Instead, he says it is time to "step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football."

Emphasising this point on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, Hodgson joked he didn't want to find himself "in the Frank Sinatra situation."

'I don't like the idea that you have a fanfare and you retire from football as if you're retiring from life.'



Roy Hodgson is stepping down as Crystal Palace manager.



He tells @susannareid100 and @adilray that he has no plans at after he steps down. pic.twitter.com/f7imL38yaW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 19, 2021

"I just don’t like that idea that you have a fanfare and retire from football as if retiring from life," he said. "I still have energy and enthusiasm to do other things but I don’t have any plans or goals. It’s just a question of being wary of saying 'I’m retiring’ and finding myself in the Frank Sinatra situation where he found himself retiring every year!

"After all these experiences you’ve really enjoyed for so long, it [leaving] is bittersweet. It’s been coming for a while now, so I’ve had a chance to get my head around it. Football has been in my blood and life so long I’d never be able to leave without missing it."

Speaking in his pre-Arsenal press conference, the manager explained his perspective on what's next more closely, saying: "I really am stepping away from football for a while. I’m excited for what the future brings - I still have a future, whether that’s in football or elsewhere. It’s a never say never moment, I think."

Later on Good Morning Britain, Hodgson was asked to say how he's managed to survive in professional management for 45 years:

"It’s strange you use the word ‘survival’ because that’s what we in football use. There’s an element of survival. You need resilience, you put up with a lot of things. You accept good moments and bad moments and try to not let good moments carry you away and not let bad moments bury you.

"The biggest thing is the help around you – very good staff, very good people around that you can trust and rely on and know they’re as good at their job as yourself… you need good players, the bottom line of succeeding as a manager is the players on the field."

Finally, asked to reflect on the last four seasons and the significance of ending his top-flight management with the club where it all began, Hodgson paid tribute to the supporters and staff of Crystal Palace:

"We’ve been blessed with an incredible bunch of fans or supporters - people who’ve supported the club, followed through thick and thin. It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Crystal Palace as it has been for many clubs. We can’t all be Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea – most clubs can look back to a period of their time where it’s not gone so well.

"The last years at Crystal Palace have been excellent. I could never have dreamt of such heights for the club when I watched in the Fourth Division 60 years ago. The fans have played a part in that.

"It was a great opportunity for me to spend four very good years at the club I watched from the terraces 68 years ago. From that day to now is one hell of a journey and it’s been a wonderful journey and I’m delighted to end at least a very important part of my life here at Crystal Palace Football Club."

