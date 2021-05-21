Skip to site footer
Hodgson updates on Eze: 'I'm impressed by his resilience'

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed he has spoken with Eberechi Eze since the midfielder sustained a recent injury, saying he has no doubt Eze will recover strongly, and revealing that he is handling the setback well.

Speaking in his pre-Liverpool press conference, Hodgson highlighted Eze's mental strength after a highly positive first Premier League season.

Match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

9 Hours ago

"I had a long chat with him this morning," Hodgson said. "We were concerned of course when that [injury] happens after such a good season, a first season - the world couldn’t have been better or rosier when that injury occurred. One is then concerned that is going to have a catastrophic effect on the player himself.

"[But] I’ve been very impressed by his resilience and mental approach. He will recover and will recover faster than is normally possible to recover. In the meantime he’s going to have to accept that these tests of his mental capacity are part and parcel of football.

"He’s learnt so early on and he has a bright future, this young man. He will get over it."

Turning his attention to the rest of the team, Hodgson confirmed the density of recent fixtures has placed a strain on the squad, but said a pre-match assessment is required on Saturday.

