Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: It's going to be emotional

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson spoke of the impact the fans have had on Palace’s continued stay in the Premier League, as he prepared for his final home match in charge of the club in front of 6,500 spectators.

“That’s the real beauty of this evening,” he said in his pre-match interview. We’ve waited so long to have the fans back, and fans mean so much to a club like Crystal Palace.

“They’ve really supported us and got us where we’ve been for the last eight seasons. It’s never been an easy ride, but the fans have been a massive part of it.

“I just hope that they can enjoy watching their team play.”

It will be a night of significance for the manager and the fans, as they bid farewell to Hodgson after four years in charge.

“It’s going to very emotional,” he said. “It’s quite strange really – it’s something I’ve known about and got my head around, but since the announcement I’ve been quite blown away by the reaction. It’s taken me by surprise.”

Hodgson confirmed that Eberechi Eze missed out through injury, and reminded his side that they would have to be at the highest level to beat Arsenal.

“We did well in the last game,” he said. “You never know when you play a top quality team. Expectations of Arsenal Football Club are always incredible high.

“Just because they are not in the top four, you can be duped into thinking they are not that good, but they are very good. They certainly have the quality.”

READ NEXT: Team news - Two changes as Academy prospect among the substiutes

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

"Like Roy of the Rovers!" - Hodgson on managing boyhood club

Just now

Roy Hodgson spoke of his pride at having managed his boyhood club after his final match at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace manager in front of 6,500 spectators.

Read full article

First Team

"I've enjoyed every moment" - Hodgson's emotional Selhurst Park send-off

Just now

Roy Hodgson made an emotional address to the Crystal Palace fans after his final home game at Selhurst Park, and you can read every word of what he had to say below.

Read full article

First Team

Kouyaté: 'Hodgson is like a father figure to me'

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté spoke with Premier League Productions recently to reflect on his charity endeavours and the impact Roy Hodgson has had on him.

Read full article

Club News

Why Roy Hodgson doesn't want 'Frank Sinatra situation' after leaving Palace

13 Hours ago

Frank Sinatra played over 1,000 concerts after retiring in 1971.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

"Like Roy of the Rovers!" - Hodgson on managing boyhood club

Just now

Roy Hodgson spoke of his pride at having managed his boyhood club after his final match at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace manager in front of 6,500 spectators.

Read full article

First Team

"He's made me a better man" - Townsend's heartfelt Hodgson tribute

Just now

Andros Townsend has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson’s impact on his career after the Palace manager’s final home fixture in charge of the club at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

"I've enjoyed every moment" - Hodgson's emotional Selhurst Park send-off

Just now

Roy Hodgson made an emotional address to the Crystal Palace fans after his final home game at Selhurst Park, and you can read every word of what he had to say below.

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Two changes for Palace with Academy prospect on bench

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his lineup for his final home game as Palace manager, with James Tomkins and Vicente Guaita returning to the side.

Read full article

View more