Hodgson: The last week has been a whirlwind

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says preparations for his final match as Palace manager have not been easy, as he takes his side to Anfield on the final day of the season.

“I’m not like I normally am before a game, I must say,” he admitted in his pre-match interview. “The game on Wednesday night and this one have been really hard for me to prepare myself mentally.

“We try and prepare the players of course, but for myself it’s been such a whirlwind to try and process all the nice things people have said, and to suddenly realise that the day where I won’t be coaching a football team will be here.

“That has not been easy for me.”

First Team

Hodgson: Anfield a fitting setting for final Palace game

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Anfield was a fitting location for his final match as Crystal Palace manager, as he oversaw the final game of his four-year tenure in charge of the club.

Read full article

First Team

Mitchell and Riedewald pay tribute to Hodgson

16 Hours ago

Ahead of the final match of the season against Liverpool, Palace defensive duo Tyrick Mitchell and Jaïro Riedewald sat down with the club to reflect on their time with manager Roy Hodgson.

Read full article

Training

Inside Roy Hodgson's final training session as Crystal Palace manager

22 May 2021

Roy Hodgson conducted his final training session as Crystal Palace manager on Saturday morning, putting the team through its paces for one last time.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson praises 'supernatural' staff and details player trait he's proudest of

21 May 2021

Roy Hodgson took the chance to praise his 'supernatural' backroom staff before taking on his final game as Crystal Palace manager.

Read full article

First Team

Townsend: I wouldn't be here without Hodgson

4 Hours ago

Andros Townsend has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson’s “great service to football” as he bowed out as Palace manager at Anfield against Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Hodgson bows out as Palace fall to defeat at Anfield on final day

4 Hours ago

A goal either side of half-time from Sadio Mane saw Crystal Palace fall to defeat in Roy Hodgson's final match as manager in a determined display at Anfield on the final day of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Ward: We'd like to upset the party

6 Hours ago

Joel Ward has urged his Palace teammates to upset Liverpool’s Champions League hopes as they head to Anfield for the final match of the Premier League season.

Read full article

