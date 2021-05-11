Hodgson: Strong finish will give us confidence

Roy Hodgson says that a strong finish to the season would give his Palace side confidence, as they take on Southampton at St Mary’s this evening.

“Finishes and starts to the season are always very important,” he said in his pre-match interview. “You can’t deny or underestimate the importance of them. A lot depends on how the programme pans out.

“You can get a good start if you’re kindly dealt a programme or a bad start if you’re harshly dealt a programme. We have a tough finish: Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool. But we have the players: if we need substitutes to go on and change the game, we’ve got them; if we need replacements for injuries we have them.

“So there’s no reason why we can’t at least hope to have a good finish to our season. If we get it, it will be a great confidence boost going forwards.”

Hodgson praised tonight’s opponents Southampton, who have had a difficult season.

“We are confronted by a good team – we’re quite impressed with their lineup,” he said. “We are aware that this is a game that they will be going hell for leather to win. We’ll have to match the performance at the weekend without a shadow of a doubt.

“If we can do that then I’m hoping that we can cause them the same sort of problems they might cause us, and then it will be a question of who gets the rub of the green on the night. We come into this game with a fair bit of confidence, but we also give this Southampton team respect, who I believe are a lot lower in the team than their league position deserves.”

