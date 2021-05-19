Team news: Two changes for Palace with Academy prospect on bench

Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his lineup for his final home game as Palace manager, with James Tomkins and Vicente Guaita returning to the side.

Tomkins lines up alongside Gary Cahill in defence, with Cheikhou Kouyate returning to midfield alongside James McCarthy. Guaita starts in goal with Jack Butland dropping to the bench.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke make up a dangerous attacking duo, supported by Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend. Exciting Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is among the substitutes, yet to make his Palace debut.

Mikel Arteta fields an attacking side for the visitors, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe among the starters.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi, Riedewald.

Arsenal: Leno (GK), Tierney, Gabriel, Saka, Aubameyang, Holding, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Smith Rowe.

Subs: Ryan (GK), Ceballos, Lacazette, Odegaard, Willian, Cedric, Mari, Xhaka, Martinelli.

READ NEXT: Kouyate - Hodgson is like a father figure to me