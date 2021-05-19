Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Two changes for Palace with Academy prospect on bench

Just now

Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his lineup for his final home game as Palace manager, with James Tomkins and Vicente Guaita returning to the side.

Tomkins lines up alongside Gary Cahill in defence, with Cheikhou Kouyate returning to midfield alongside James McCarthy. Guaita starts in goal with Jack Butland dropping to the bench.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke make up a dangerous attacking duo, supported by Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend. Exciting Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is among the substitutes, yet to make his Palace debut.

Mikel Arteta fields an attacking side for the visitors, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe among the starters.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi, Riedewald.

Arsenal: Leno (GK), Tierney, Gabriel, Saka, Aubameyang, Holding, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Smith Rowe.

Subs: Ryan (GK), Ceballos, Lacazette, Odegaard, Willian, Cedric, Mari, Xhaka, Martinelli.

READ NEXT: Kouyate - Hodgson is like a father figure to me

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Palace v Arsenal: full match details and how to watch on TV

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 19th May (19:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Kouyaté: 'Hodgson is like a father figure to me'

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté spoke with Premier League Productions recently to reflect on his charity endeavours and the impact Roy Hodgson has had on him.

Read full article

Development

Details confirmed for Palace U23s' Sunderland play-off final – including tickets

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s will face Sunderland in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final on Monday (24th May) at Selhurst Park – and you can watch them live in person.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles could stretch 11-season record in Hodgson's final Selhurst clash

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will look to continue their long-standing unbeaten record against Arsenal in their last home game of the season on Wednesday, 19th May (19:00 BST).

Read full article

View more