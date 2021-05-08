Skip to site footer
Find out landslide total Eze won Palace MOTM by v Sheffield United

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace overcame Sheffield United 0-2 at Bramall Lane in a confident victory to secure mathematical Premier League safety, and there were no surprises who fans named their eToro Man of the Match.

The game began in lightning fashion when Christian Benteke netted after just 66 seconds to hand Palace the lead they would protect all game.

The Belgian was fed by Eberechi Eze, who added an effort of his own with a sensational late run and looked sharp all afternoon alongside Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

With a landslide total, Eze earned the Man of the Match accolade as 85.4% of those who cast their choice opted for the No.25.

You can view the full results below, and stay tuned for highlights and post-match reaction for free on Palace TV by either clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

 

