Vote: Your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Villa fightback

Crystal Palace emerged victorious in an entertaining game with Aston Villa on Sunday as Tyrick Mitchell scored his first professional goal to secure three points.

Palace looked bright all game as league debutant Jack Butland and his defence faced an energised Villa in the first-half.

Another goal from Christian Benteke meant the hosts were a single effort from pulling level in the second-half, and they hunted it with drive throughout the second 45.

Going forward, Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze looked as bright as ever, and sure enough the former pulled his side level with a thunderous effort close to full-time.

As Palace searched for a winner, Mitchell popped up six yards from goal in an unusual position. He knew his role, however, and chested the ball past Emiliano Martinez to earn his side a deserved victory.

