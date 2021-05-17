Trailer for When Eagles Dare docuseries released

The trailer for Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare has been released, and you can watch it below.

The trailer teases supporters with a glimpse of what they can enjoy over five 50-minute episodes charting Crystal Palace's remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.

The series launches worldwide on June 4th on Amazon Prime Video, and features present-day retrospective interviews with all the main figures and never-before-seen footage from the 2012/13 season, when the club allowed unprecedented access to a film crew.

Chairman Steve Parish said Palace fans will find the documentary 'fascinating', so whet your appetite below with the newly released trailer...

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

How to watch When Eagles Dare

Prime members will be able to watch When Eagles Dare anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online here.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

New customers can find out more here and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.