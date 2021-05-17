Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Trailer for When Eagles Dare docuseries released

1 Hour ago

The trailer for Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare has been released, and you can watch it below.

The trailer teases supporters with a glimpse of what they can enjoy over five 50-minute episodes charting Crystal Palace's remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.

The series launches worldwide on June 4th on Amazon Prime Video, and features present-day retrospective interviews with all the main figures and never-before-seen footage from the 2012/13 season, when the club allowed unprecedented access to a film crew.

Chairman Steve Parish said Palace fans will find the documentary 'fascinating', so whet your appetite below with the newly released trailer...

How to watch When Eagles Dare

Prime members will be able to watch When Eagles Dare anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online here.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

New customers can find out more here and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Hodgson 'fascinated' by 'must-watch' When Eagles Dare docuseries

7 May 2021

Roy Hodgson expressed his eagerness to watch recently announced Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare, which launches on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th.

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

6 May 2021

The brand-new Crystal Palace Football Club docuseries, When Eagles Dare, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4th.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles astute in spot-kick success v West Brom

13 March 2021

Crystal Palace came out on top of a well-fought first-half to defeat West Bromwich Albion through Luka Milivojevic's penalty at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Watch solid Palace display in free West Brom highlights

14 March 2021

Crystal Palace performed from front to back to secure three points in their Saturday afternoon clash with West Bromwich Albion - and you can watch free highlights of the game now.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Bill Leslie recalls ‘Zaha, oh yes!’ eight years on

13 May 2021

On this day in 2013, Wilfried Zaha scored two goals against Brighton & Hove Albion in the second-leg of the play-off semi-final to win the game for Crystal Palace, accompanied by the iconic ‘Zaha, oh...

Read full article

Club News

Palace junior shirts on sale now - only £15!

13 May 2021

Think you’ve got the silky skills of Eze, or the wonderful wizardry of Zaha? Well now it’s time to look the part with our junior kit sale!

Read full article

Club News

Premier League share broadcast plans for upcoming seasons

13 May 2021

The Premier League today released the below statement regarding broadcast plans for the upcoming seasons.

Read full article

Club News

Ambrose opens up on mental health strains in football

10 May 2021

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose is one of the club's most iconic figures of recent years. In his regular programme column at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, he chose to take...

Read full article

View more