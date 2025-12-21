Go behind the scenes of our 2025 Christmas shoot, featuring U18s captain Jasper Judd, midfielder Euan Danaher, and ‘keeper Thiago Speroni, as they stepped in front of the camera to help bring the club’s festive campaign to life.

With just days to go until Christmas, the Palace Club Shop is packed with gifts for Eagles of all ages. From stylish apparel to unique Palace memorabilia, there’s something for everyone still to put under the tree.

While the deadline to guarantee online delivery before Christmas has now passed, supporters can still visit the Club Shop in person to pick up the perfect last-minute gift.

Don’t forget: Members receive 10% off all full-priced products, available in store.

Click the link to explore what’s available before heading in store.