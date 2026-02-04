Benamar’s 2025/26 campaign has been one of resilience and rapid progression. After missing the opening months of the season through injury, the left-back has bounced back strongly since November, featuring across the U18s and 21s, while also gaining valuable experience around the first team.

That run has included a senior debut against KuPS and a number of inclusions in Premier League matchday squads.

Reflecting on his return to action, Benamar said: “Yeah, it’s been good. I started the season with an injury, but I think I’ve bounced back from it.”

Operating primarily at left-back, Benamar summed up his approach to the game in typically concise fashion: “Crosses, creativity, chances, freestyle.”

Palace arrive in Hertfordshire on the back of an emphatic fourth-round victory over Newcastle United, a performance that showcased the group’s quality and focus on a big occasion.

“Everyone was locked in, so we were ready,” Benamar explained. “When everyone’s playing how they should be playing, we won’t have any problems.”

Thursday’s opponents, Stevenage, are enjoying their best-ever FA Youth Cup run, reaching the fifth round for the first time in the club’s history. Benamar is well aware of the challenge Boro will pose and stressed the importance of respect and concentration.

“They’re going to be very good,” he said. “We shouldn’t underestimate them. They’ll come strong. We’re all good players, so we’re not scared of them.”

For Palace, the tie represents an opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the Youth Cup for the first time in over 15 years – a milestone not lost on the squad.

Asked what that achievement would mean, Benamar once again kept it simple: “It would be very good.”

With confidence high and focus firmly on the task at hand, the young Eagles will be looking to turn words into action under the lights on Thursday night.