Palace have previously supported Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and regularly hold local events to raise vital funds for the charity.

Leanne Hides, the club’s Academy Administrator, said: “It feels great to free up some space in my wardrobe and donate to a great cause at the same time. At CPFC, we are incredibly proud to support Marie Curie and the crucial work they do for people affected by terminal illness. We hope by doing this we can encourage supporters to dig deep and donate some garments to their local charity shop.”

Karen Green, Marie Curie Volunteer and Palace fan, added: “We are incredibly grateful to CPFC for generously donating some really desirable clothing. The pieces will hopefully fetch some great prices at Marie Curie’s Caterham shop which goes towards the charity’s fantastic nursing and support services.”

Some of Palace’s Academy players posed for photographs with the bags of donations, Marie Curie sashes and the charity’s famous daffodil.

Marie Curie is delighted to have opened its stores in the UK and Northern Ireland, staying in line with Government restrictions and making the shopping experience as safe as possible. You can find out more about Marie Curie by clicking here.

Image: Ian Stratton / photography365.co.uk