The young Eagles will travel to Whitley Park to face the young Magpies on Thursday, 22nd January, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Palace secured their place in the fourth round with an impressive 3–0 victory over Bradford City under the lights at Selhurst Park. Substitute Stuart Oduro proved decisive on a wet and windy evening (Friday, 5th December), coming off the bench to score a late quick-fire brace and seal progression.

Newcastle booked their spot at the same stage last week, recording a commanding 5–2 win over Portsmouth. A hat-trick from Matheos Ferreira and a brace from Michael Mills ensured an emphatic third-round success for Chris Moore’s side.

The Magpies have lifted the FA Youth Cup twice in their history, first in 1962 and again in 1985, when a side featuring Paul Gascoigne claimed the trophy. More recently, Newcastle reached the quarter-finals in 2016/17 and again in 2020/21, narrowly missing out on further progress on both occasions.

Newcastle currently sit third in the U18 Premier League North, with 25 points, trailing only Manchester City and Manchester United.

If the tie is level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played. Should the score remain unchanged, the match will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Ticket details will be confirmed in due course...