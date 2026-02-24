Following the postponement of our original meeting with Nottingham Forest on Friday, 16th January – due to severe traffic disruption around London which significantly impacted our arrival time – the fixture has now been rearranged.

The match will take place on Friday, 3rd April, with a 19:00 GMT kick-off at Loughborough University.

Further details regarding ticketing and broadcast arrangements will be confirmed in due course and communicated to supporters as soon as possible.

We will continue to provide updates should there be any additional changes to the Academy fixture schedule.