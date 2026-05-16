The season finale was a dramatic encounter, with the young Eagles racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Donte Martin and David Angibeaud. Arsenal, however, responded with two quickfire goals before the half-hour mark to bring the contest level.

The game took another twist in the second half when Jack Mason was sent off shortly after the hour mark.

With no substitute 'keeper available, defender Dean Benamar stepped in between the posts as Palace showed real resilience and togetherness to see out the closing stages and secure a deserved point.

Take a look at the best images from the clash, captured by our club photographer, below!