Palace booked their spot in the fifth round in emphatic style, producing a commanding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United under the lights at Whitley Park.

Stevenage, meanwhile, arrive with momentum of their own, having made club history by reaching the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup for the first time. Boro secured a memorable 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers, with Lenny Brown opening the scoring. After Bolton drew level, further goals from Riley England and Faith Mustafa ensured progression for the Hertfordshire outfit.

A Category Three academy, Stevenage compete in the Youth Alliance League, which features U18 sides from Category Three and Four academies across the EFL and Premier League, alongside selected National League clubs. Boro currently sit third in the table on 39 points, five points adrift of leaders AFC Wimbledon.

As per FA Youth Cup regulations, any tie level after 90 minutes will be decided by extra time, with a penalty shootout to follow if required.

