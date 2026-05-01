The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season with a dramatic 3–1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, having finished 10th in the league phase to secure a third successive PL2 knockout campaign.

United, meanwhile, progressed with a 3–2 win over Sunderland after finishing second in the league phase. Adam Lawrence’s side will be aiming to draw on their strong pedigree in the competition, having lifted the title on three previous occasions.

Take a look through the gallery below for the best images from training as the squad fine-tune their preparations for a big night under the lights at Sutton.