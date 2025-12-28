A table-topping 4–2 victory over Southampton saw the young Eagles head into Christmas at the summit of the U18 Premier League South, while a commanding 4–0 win over Chelsea secured progression from a tough group and into the Premier League Cup knockout stages.

Add a place in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup after a 3–0 win over Bradford – which sees Palace travel to Newcastle in the new year – and it’s no wonder Javier Alonso was full of praise.

“I’m very happy with the squad’s season so far. The boys are improving in training, and the results reflect their work every day. For me, training is key – if you work hard and understand the process, both with and without the ball, you play better in games.

“I’m particularly pleased with how we’re performing, how we’re pressing, and, above all, the winning mentality of the squad. They are more ambitious, they want to fight and win, and that’s why we’re in a good place right now.”