Here’s what he had to say about the campaign so far…
Before the Academy closed for the Christmas break, we sat down with U18 head coach Javier Alonso to review the first half of the season.
The boys are more ambitious, they want to fight and win—Javier Alonso
A table-topping 4–2 victory over Southampton saw the young Eagles head into Christmas at the summit of the U18 Premier League South, while a commanding 4–0 win over Chelsea secured progression from a tough group and into the Premier League Cup knockout stages.
Add a place in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup after a 3–0 win over Bradford – which sees Palace travel to Newcastle in the new year – and it’s no wonder Javier Alonso was full of praise.
“I’m very happy with the squad’s season so far. The boys are improving in training, and the results reflect their work every day. For me, training is key – if you work hard and understand the process, both with and without the ball, you play better in games.
“I’m particularly pleased with how we’re performing, how we’re pressing, and, above all, the winning mentality of the squad. They are more ambitious, they want to fight and win, and that’s why we’re in a good place right now.”
The league is very competitive—Javier Alonso
Focusing on the Premier League South, Palace sit at the top on 24 points, a position they have held for several weeks.
The young Eagles also boast the league’s top goalscorer, with Benji Casey netting 12 times, while the team leads the scoring charts overall with 42 goals – only Manchester City in the North division have managed more. And, with eight wins and four losses, Palace have yet to draw a match this season.
“I try to watch as many games as I can, and the league is very competitive. Teams from the bottom and the middle can beat anyone, so every game is tough.
“That’s really good for the squad because they have to give their best every time. It doesn’t matter if it’s first versus second or first versus twelfth – every game is competitive. As for draws, I don’t really know, but the challenge is always the same.”
Every game gives us lessons to take forward—Javier Alonso
Most of the losses this season have been narrow – apart from a 4–0 defeat to Brighton – and all have come away from home.
Reflecting on setbacks, Alonso emphasised the learning process: “Whenever you win, draw, or lose, there’s always something to learn, both for the boys and for me. I try to take the positives and the negatives and use them to improve for next time.
“Depending on the game, we focus on understanding key moments, the tempo, and how the team needs to react – when to counter-attack, when to keep possession, when to press high, or when not to. I think we’ve been improving on that in recent matches.
“We also try to learn from set-pieces, counter-attacks, and other details. Every game, whether it’s West Ham, Brighton, or another opponent, gives us lessons to take forward.”
The team has improved massively—Javier Alonso
Alonso arrived from Atlético Madrid in early August, just weeks before the start of the U18s season, and he has already noticed a huge improvement in the team and how they embrace his philosophy.
“The team has improved massively. Of course, we have really good individual players, but now we play more as a team. For me, that’s the key – when you fight and compete together, it’s easier to win.
“Before, if it was just 1v1 situations, it’s always uncertain, but now the players are willing to fight for each other, and that makes all the difference.”
We have many really good attacking players here in south London—Javier Alonso
Given the season so far, it’s clear there is no shortage of talent in SE25 – just ask Stuart Oduro, who has already contributed 10 goals and three assists in 25/26. Yet he began arguably the biggest game of the season in the FA Youth Cup – the most prestigious youth tournament – on the bench, a decision that reflects the strength and depth of Alonso’s squad.
“We have a lot of talent, and our goal is always to put the best team on the pitch to try to win. We have many really good attacking players here in south London.
“It’s always about the team, about helping the team, and also developing the players. Sometimes starting is important, but coming off the bench can be just as crucial. Players like Stuart, for example, can make a big impact when the game is close or when we need to open it up. It’s all about giving the team the best chance to succeed.”
We have to maintain a high standard—Javier Alonso
A 4–0 win over Chelsea in the final Premier League Cup group stage game saw Palace finish top of the “group of death,” level on seven points with Manchester City but ahead on goal difference – six to City’s four. Sheffield United also featured in the group.
“We played really well. When I arrived, I was told we’d face Man City, Chelsea, and Sheffield in the cup – a really tough group. I was surprised, but I knew we could go through because we have very good players and we play as a team.
“Both performances were strong. I always try to tell the boys to enjoy the day and focus on the game in front of them. Against Chelsea, give your best. Against City, give your best. When we face strong opponents, the players get excited, they want to fight, and that’s a good thing.
“This is the standard we have to maintain because there are a lot of good teams in England.”
The core of our team is solid—Javier Alonso
Perhaps the secret to Palace U18s’ success lies in the strength of their spine – players like Euan Danaher and Chuks Okoli in midfield, and Casey up front.
“From goalkeeper to centre-back, midfielder, and striker, we have players with talent who are powerful and strong in duels. They are really complete.
“We have good balance in the team, both in the starting eleven and on the bench. There’s a good core – a balance between attacking and defending players. Of course, we try to get all players involved in attack and defence, but the core is solid, and that helps us perform as a team.”
I hope they’re happy, and we are really happy with them—Javier Alonso
Alonso has also spent the past four months building relationships with his squad: “We always try to spend time with the boys, talking about how they’re feeling – not just about football, but also about life and their experience in the academy. It’s about understanding them as people as well as players.
“Of course, it’s professional – not about being friends – but we have a very good relationship. I hope they’re happy, and we are really happy with them.”
One of the things I value most is developing players—Javier Alonso
Benji Casey, joined in the travelling squad by fellow graduate Joël Drakes-Thomas, stepped onto the European stage to make his senior debut in Palace’s Conference League victory over Shelbourne FC. Eight minutes – one unforgettable night.
The following week, Palace fielded their youngest side since 1982, with no fewer than four Academy graduates in the starting XI – three of them making their senior debuts. Among them were King, Dean Benamar, and Joël Drakes-Thomas, all of whom had begun the year with the U18s, as documented at the top of this piece. It was the first time that three Academy debutants started a first-team match for Palace.
At just 16 years and 192 days, Drakes-Thomas became the youngest Englishman to feature in the UEFA Conference League and Palace’s fourth-youngest player of all time, behind John Bostock, Academy graduate Alex Wynter, and Phil Hoadley.
Drakes-Thomas then etched his name in the record books again, becoming Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player at 16 years and 194 days when he came on against Leeds.
Alonso reflected on the significance of seeing his players progress: “One of the things I value most is developing players. Of course, we are here to win, but helping players improve and take the next step is key.
“I’m really happy and excited for them. Whether they play a lot or a little, this experience is important for them.”
Enjoying the process is really important—Javier Alonso
On his hopes for the U18s in the new year, Alonso said: “We want to continue in the same way, improving the players and the team, developing them, competing in every game, and, of course, trying to win as many matches as we can.
“For me, enjoying the process is really important. It’s not just about the results – it’s about taking it day by day, exercise by exercise, and pushing the players to work hard.
“When they put in that hard work, everything in the game becomes easier, and it helps build a winning mentality. That’s the key.”