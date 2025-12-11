Lucca Benetton has capped off a strong spell of form with an invitation to the England Men’s Goalkeeping Camp at St George’s Park, held from Sunday 7th to Tuesday 9th December.

Designed for the country’s most promising 17–19-year-old shot-stoppers, the camp aims to identify, inspire and develop the next generation of England ‘keepers and the coaches who work with them.

It has been a memorable few weeks for Benetton. The U16s No. 1 featured on the bench for both the top-of-the-table clash against Southampton at the Academy and the FA Youth Cup tie against Bradford at Selhurst Park.

Internationally, he has also gained valuable experience, travelling to Sedi in Turkiye for England U16s’ fixtures against Wales, Turkiye and Portugal – impressively saving Rafael Cabral’s penalty in the narrow 2–1 defeat to Portugal.

Earlier in the season, Benetton took part in the young Lions double-header against Italy in Rome. He started the opening match, a tight 2–1 loss, before returning to the bench for the second fixture as England responded with a 2–1 win courtesy of goals from Oscar Johnson and Joshua Abe.