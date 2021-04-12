Rak-Sakyi, 18, has been with Palace since 2019 and has received praise for his dedication and performances this season.



The midfielder scored his first goal at Under-23s level against Leeds United in March this year. He has featured four times for the Development squad in 2020/21 and made 12 Under-18s appearances, scoring six times for Paddy McCarthy’s charges.



Reacting to the new contract, Rak-Sakyi told Palace TV: “It’s a very big moment in my life, something I have been working towards since I started playing football and I’m just happy and grateful that I’ve come this far. I just want to keep pushing on.”

U18 manager McCarthy praised the midfielder, saying: “Jes is an example for the rest of the players because he’s had to work really hard to improve areas of his development and deal with disappointments of not being in the team.

“He’s knuckled down and seen the fruits of his labour and I think that’s an example to all the young players we have here. Now, Jes has to maintain that and keep focused.”



Rak-Sakyi is the fifth Under-18s player to sign a professional contract with the club this season, following David Omilabu, Tayo Adaramola, Fionn Mooney and Jadan Raymond.

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted for Jesurun and his family, and signing his first pro contract is something to be celebrated.

“His recent performances really have been impressive. Jesurun has already had the opportunity to train regularly with the first-team, even securing a spot on the bench in our Premier League squad, and I sincerely hope that today’s news is one of many exciting milestones for Jesurun at Crystal Palace.”

