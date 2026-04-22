With glorious sunshine forecast for South London and the Selhurst Park Fanzone open, it’s all set for a brilliant atmosphere as the Academy marks a landmark occasion.

Tickets for the final remain available – so come down and get behind the young Eagles.

Tickets are priced from just £1, with Academy Founder Members able to attend for free (ticket reservation still required in advance). Click HERE to grab your tickets now!

Ticket details & prices:

Adults (18–64): £5

Seniors (65+): £1

Juniors (Under-18s): £1

Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)

Tickets will be delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.

For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand. Due to increased demand, additional seating has now been released in Block B of the Main Stand and Block D of the Lower Holmesdale.

Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.