CAN'T WATCH LIVE?

If you’re unable to watch the match live, there are still plenty of ways to follow the action!

Supporters can follow LIVE commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and extended reaction published shortly after full-time on our Academy news section and Palace TV+. Highlights will also be available on Palace TV+.

You can also stay updated via the official Crystal Palace App, which delivers goal alerts and key match notifications straight to your phone. Live Opta stats on the app will keep you informed throughout the game.

Even before kick-off and after the final whistle, you can access previews, reaction, and video content all in one place, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.