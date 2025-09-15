Danny Imray - Blackpool FC

Danny Imray delivered an outstanding individual performance in his first full 90 minutes for Blackpool, despite the team suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium in Sky Bet League One on Saturday, 13th September.

Northampton started brightly and dominated much of the early possession, but the Tangerines stood firm and had their own chances to strike, thanks in large part to Imray’s influence down the right flank.

In the 10th minute, following a swift counterattack led by new signing Josh Bowler, Imray made a surging overlapping run and forced a smart save from close range. Albie Morgan looked poised to convert the rebound, but his shot was blocked.

The match remained goalless at halftime, with Imray one of Blackpool’s most threatening outlets throughout the opening period.

The second half saw Blackpool grow in confidence, with Imray continuing to be central to their attacking efforts.

Just minutes after the restart, he raced in behind the defence once more and cut the ball back expertly from the byline for Niall Ennis, whose near-post flick went agonisingly wide.

In the 52nd minute, Imray again burst down the right and picked out Bowler on the edge of the box. Bowler’s effort, however, deflected over for a corner. Imray’s pace, timing, and quality in delivery repeatedly caused problems for the Cobblers’ back line.

Midway through the second half, Imray played a curling ball in behind the defence for Ennis to chase, drawing a decisive intervention from goalkeeper Lee Burge, who rushed out to block the dinked effort.

Even in stoppage time, Imray continued to push for an equaliser. He came closest to scoring when his shot was cleared off the line, summing up an excellent performance full of determination and attacking intent.

Although Blackpool were ultimately undone by a late Cameron McGeehan goal eight minutes from time, Imray’s performance stood out as a major positive. His work rate, attacking threat, and composure in both halves of the pitch made him arguably Blackpool’s most influential player on the day.

The Tangerines remain 23rd in League One with four points from seven games.