"It's been a good season," said Browne. "There are some games where we let ourselves down – we know that – but overall, I think it’s been positive.

“We’re coming off a 3–1 win over Juventus, and now our focus turns to an important game against Danish side FC Nordsjælland next Wednesday. It’s a must-win – we all know that. We’re looking forward to it, and hopefully we can build some momentum going into the new year.”

When asked about his personal highlights, Browne pointed to two standout moments: “Probably the Leeds game – getting a late goal to win the game 3-2 at Sutton.

“Juventus last week… that was a huge chance for us to get something, and we did. Another big achievement for the lads. If I had to pick one highlight, it’s probably that last-minute winner against Leeds.”

The young Eagles exited the Vertu Motors Trophy after a spirited 5–2 defeat to Stevenage, finishing at the bottom of Southern Group E.

Browne didn’t shy away from the group’s frustrations: “Overall, the Vertu Trophy was disappointing. There were so many games where we felt we should have got more – Bromley and Gillingham especially. We could have shown a better account of ourselves.

“It was a good experience playing against men’s teams, though. Disappointing, yes, but valuable for us and the lads to experience that level. It was OK.”