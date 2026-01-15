Each has taken a different route through the Academy, but all three are now contributing at U18 level and showing maturity beyond their years.
Over recent months, three Under-16s have made the step up into Javier Alonso’s Under-18s side – and looked right at home. ‘Keeper Lucca Benetton, defender Dylan Monk and striker Mylo Bernard have all adapted quickly to the physicality, intensity and pressure of playing above their age group.
Each has taken a different route through the Academy, but all three are now contributing at U18 level and showing maturity beyond their years.
Discover their journeys and hear directly from them about playing above their age group, below!
Lucca Benetton’s journey began at Windsor FC at the age of four, initially playing across the backline. That early grounding helped shape his all-round understanding of the game, but it was at U11s that his path took a decisive turn.
Splitting his time between Slough Town and Palace, Benetton found himself alternating between defensive midfield and in-goal simply because the team needed cover. By the following season, he had committed fully to life between the posts.
His development accelerated rapidly. While playing for London Elite and Elite Academy, Palace signed him midway through the season without the need for a trial. His first taste of Academy football came at a Premier League-organised international tournament in Leicester, where the young Eagles reached the semi-finals.
Benetton continued to test himself above his age group. As an U14 ‘keeper in the Floodlit Cup, he saved a penalty on debut against Reading’s U15s – a moment that still stands out as one of his favourite memories in a Palace shirt.
Midway through his U15 season, he received his first England call-up and went on to make his debut in a 2–1 victory over Japan. The 15-year-old has since represented England at U16 level against Italy and Portugal, and was also invited to the England Men’s 'keeping Camp at St George’s Park, which brings together the nation’s most promising 17–19-year-old 'keepers.
His development has been further recognised through opportunities to train with Palace’s first-team 'keepers, including Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews and Matt Turner.
“Being with the first team was a great experience,” Benetton said. “It’s very different to the academy – the preparation, the detail, how thorough everything is. You learn a lot just by being around them and talking to the senior players.”
Having trained with the first team on several occasions, including ahead of European fixtures, Benetton made his competitive U18s debut in a 4-2 win over Norwich City just before Christmas. He relished the step up.
“It’s very different to 16s football,” he explained. “With the 18s, there’s more on the line – must-win games, more physicality, quicker players. You have to make decisions earlier and adapt fast.”
Strong in distribution, vocal in leadership and confident in his shot-stopping, Benetton continues to grow into the demands of U18 football. Well done, Lucca!
Dylan Monk joined Palace at seven through the pre-academy, having started his footballing journey at Maidstone. Signing officially at U9s, he quickly adapted to academy life and gained valuable early experience touring Germany.
One of his most formative moments came over the summer on tour with the U18s in Morocco. With unfamiliar surroundings, new coaches and little preparation time, Monk was forced well outside his comfort zone.
“Being in a new environment with people I didn’t really know was uncomfortable,” he said. “But that’s what helps you grow. You learn how to adapt, and I think that makes me a better player and person.”
This season, Monk’s progress has been rewarded with a handful of U18 opportunities. He made his debut in a 4-2 win over Leicester City, played the majority of the second half against West Ham, and featured at Selhurst Park in the FA Youth Cup victory over Bradford City.
“I love playing up,” Monk said. “I love a big challenge. I feel tested when I’m with the older boys, and that’s where I want to be.”
A modern, ball-playing centre-back, Monk prides himself on his intelligence, positioning and composure. While not the biggest physically, he is comfortable stepping out with the ball and competing when required.
Much of his mentality, he says, comes from his family – particularly his dad, a former rugby player.
“My family have inspired me since I was young,” Monk added. “My dad’s always been there, always supporting me. That character off the pitch is what I try to bring onto the pitch as well.”
Mylo Bernard’s story is one of persistence and belief. A South Londoner who grew up close to Selhurst Park, he began playing for Dulwich Village before joining Palace’s pre-academy at seven. Despite being an Eagles season-ticket holder, Bernard admits his footballing allegiance lies elsewhere – with Tottenham Hotspur.
His Academy journey hasn’t always been straightforward. There were moments when progression felt slightly uncertain, but Bernard continued to trust his instincts and his impressive goalscoring record.
By his own count, he has scored over 300 goals for Palace, including 42 at U15s and 35 at U14s. A striker who thrives on playing on the shoulder of defenders, Bernard combines sharp movement, pace and composure in front of goal.
“I like to run in behind a lot,” he explained. “My movement is really good, and I’m normally composed one-on-one. Finishing is one of my best attributes.”
That confidence translated immediately to U18 level. On his debut against Leicester City, Bernard scored inside four minutes, calmly finishing when through on goal. He has since featured regularly and made his FA Youth Cup debut under the lights at Selhurst Park.
“It’s a big jump from 16s – more physical and quicker,” he said. “But I think I’ve adjusted well. Scoring on my debut helped, and I feel like I’ve improved physically already.”
Just before Christmas, Bernard hit another milestone, scoring a 20-minute hat-trick for England U16s against the Netherlands on his first call-up.
“I was a bit nervous because it was my first time,” he said. “But it was a great experience meeting players from all over the country.”
Despite modelling his game on Harry Kane rather than a traditional pacey striker, Bernard’s instincts, adaptability and confidence continue to set him apart.
U18s Head Coach Javier Alonso has been full of praise for his younger players, saying: “The contributions from Lucca, Dylan and Mylo have been excellent – it’s a big step up and they’ve fully embraced it.”
Their performances have earned them continued integration into U18 training sessions, and all three look set to feature regularly as they continue to develop and challenge themselves at a higher level.
Keep it going, lads!