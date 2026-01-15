Lucca Benetton’s journey began at Windsor FC at the age of four, initially playing across the backline. That early grounding helped shape his all-round understanding of the game, but it was at U11s that his path took a decisive turn.

Splitting his time between Slough Town and Palace, Benetton found himself alternating between defensive midfield and in-goal simply because the team needed cover. By the following season, he had committed fully to life between the posts.

His development accelerated rapidly. While playing for London Elite and Elite Academy, Palace signed him midway through the season without the need for a trial. His first taste of Academy football came at a Premier League-organised international tournament in Leicester, where the young Eagles reached the semi-finals.

Benetton continued to test himself above his age group. As an U14 ‘keeper in the Floodlit Cup, he saved a penalty on debut against Reading’s U15s – a moment that still stands out as one of his favourite memories in a Palace shirt.

Midway through his U15 season, he received his first England call-up and went on to make his debut in a 2–1 victory over Japan. The 15-year-old has since represented England at U16 level against Italy and Portugal, and was also invited to the England Men’s 'keeping Camp at St George’s Park, which brings together the nation’s most promising 17–19-year-old 'keepers.

His development has been further recognised through opportunities to train with Palace’s first-team 'keepers, including Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews and Matt Turner.