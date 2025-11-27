Powell began by praising the Danish side: “We were comfortable in our shape – we had to be, because they’re actually a very good team.

“They beat West Brom, beat Fulham, they’re top of our group, and a lot of their players already feature in their first team in the Danish top flight. So, we knew it was going to be a tough game.”

Reflecting on Palace’s performance, he added: “Listen, we started well. We countered them a few times – really good. Benji [Casey] gets another goal for us. Zach [Marsh] and Benji were both working really hard.

“But for me, it’s the overall team performance that stands out. It was really good.”

“We had to defend as a group – out of possession, everyone’s a defender, and when we attacked, we attacked really well. It would’ve been even more pleasing with a clean sheet, but listen, they’ve got quality players.”