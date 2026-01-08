When it comes to finding the net, Makai Bernard-Ferguson hasn’t exactly struggled. The forward has already struck seven times in 2025/26 and has developed a habit for the spectacular.

From his superb solo effort against Southampton just minutes after the restart, to the perfectly-timed dipping volley versus Chelsea, Makai has shown he can score all types of goals. With that in mind, his ambition to add even more will certainly be music to the ears of Javier Alonso.