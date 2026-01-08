The start of a new year brings fresh ambitions and new resolutions – some we’ll keep, others… maybe not. But what are our Under-18s setting their sights on in 2026? We caught up with the lads to find out.
When it comes to finding the net, Makai Bernard-Ferguson hasn’t exactly struggled. The forward has already struck seven times in 2025/26 and has developed a habit for the spectacular.
From his superb solo effort against Southampton just minutes after the restart, to the perfectly-timed dipping volley versus Chelsea, Makai has shown he can score all types of goals. With that in mind, his ambition to add even more will certainly be music to the ears of Javier Alonso.
David Angibeaud – More goals
Like Makai, David Angibeaud has enjoyed a prolific campaign in front of goal. The forward began the season largely as an impact substitute, but that changed in emphatic fashion during October’s 4-0 win over Fulham.
Introduced with just ten minutes remaining, Angibeaud found the net and sparked jubilant scenes as teammates piled in. Confidence flowed from there, with David going on to start seven matches and score an impressive six goals, spearheading Alonso’s attack.
With such exciting attacking talent emerging in South London, if Angibeaud and Bernard-Ferguson continue their rich vein of form, supporters are sure to be entertained.
Daniel Owoade – Stay positive always
Daniel Owoade’s infectious personality shines whenever he’s in front of the camera, and his response didn’t disappoint this time. “Stay positive always,” he smiled.
Injuries have unfortunately disrupted much of Owoade’s development, particularly from the end of his U14 season through to the U16 age group. Despite those setbacks, he still managed to register eight goals and several assists – a testament to his determination and character.
The 25/26 campaign brought further challenges, with an MCL injury sustained in training followed by a hamstring issue on his return. Now back in action and making substitute appearances, Owoade’s positivity remains as strong as ever.
Donte Martin – To score some more goals
Donte Martin has quickly become a near ever-present in Alonso’s U18s, featuring in all 16 fixtures so far this season.
Martin announced himself with a stunning curling strike in Palace’s 8-0 victory over Ipswich, earning an October Goal of the Month nomination.
He rounded off 2025 by getting on the scoresheet against Norwich, taking his tally to five goals and one assist – and he’ll be hoping to add plenty more in the months ahead.
Oladotun “Dots” Lamidi – To be more disciplined
Having only signed his scholarship in August, “Dots” has already been rewarded with seven appearances during the 25/26 season.
Discipline is a vital part of life in the Academy, both on and off the pitch, and Lamidi is under no illusions about its importance. With plenty of distractions along the way, staying focused will be key as he continues his development in South London this year.
Jayden McDonald – More goals
A proven goalscorer throughout the age groups – including six in a single friendly against Cambridge United at U15 level – Jayden McDonald is yet to open his account for Alonso’s U18s.
Opportunities have been limited so far, with appearances coming in victories over Reading and Sheffield United, before an unfortunate injury in a festive-period friendly against Fulham. With his goalscoring pedigree, McDonald’s New Year ambition is fully justified as he looks ahead to 2026.
Raihaan Anderson – Success
Injuries have tested Raihaan’s resilience, but each setback has been met with a strong response. The midfielder has made four appearances so far, providing a fine assist for Angibeaud’s goal against Fulham by heading the ball back across goal expertly.
One of the hardest workers both on and off the pitch, success can take many forms – whether with the U18s or in the U17s Premier League Cup. Whatever it looks like, you can be sure that Raihaan will be giving everything to achieve it.
Jacob Fasida – Do more revision
It took Jacob Fasida almost a minute of on-camera deliberation before settling on his New Year resolution: more revision.
With 17 appearances across the U18 and U21 sides already this season, Fasida will be hoping the progress he’s making on the pitch is matched off it too. Education days at the Academy are on Mondays… lock in, Jacob!
Euan Danaher – Eat healthier
Danaher has been the heartbeat of Alonso’s midfield alongside Chuks Okoli, making 14 appearances in 25/26 and providing three assists – including two in the FA Youth Cup third-round win over Bradford City.
Despite the Academy’s strong emphasis on nutrition, Euan still feels there’s room for improvement… more greens in 2026!
Stuart Oduro – More goals
Stuart’s Oduro’s New Year resolution follows a familiar theme. After making just two appearances in 24/25, Oduro has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround this season, emerging as a key figure in Alonso’s side.
He has already contributed 10 goals and three assists, including a dramatic late brace in the FA Youth Cup third-round victory over Bradford City under the Selhurst Park lights. More goals in 2026? Don’t bet against him.
Ajean-Ray “AJ” Greaves – Driving licence
AJ’s focus for the year ahead is improving his commute into the Academy. He’ll be hoping that trips via New Beckenham or Beckenham Junction become a thing of the past once he gets behind the wheel.
Greaves has made seven appearances so far this season, though an injury setback interrupted his progress midway through the campaign. A clean bill of health – and a driving licence – would make 2026 an even more successful year.
Chuks Okoli – Find some more hobbies
A key part of the spine of Alonso’s U18s, Okoli has shown a creative side to his game, registering six assists in 14 appearances at the time of writing.
After some serious thinking, Chuks eventually settled on finding new hobbies away from football – a well-rounded resolution for one of the Academy’s most influential midfielders, and a fitting end!