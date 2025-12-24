Centre-back George King – who recently made his senior debut in the UEFA Conference League match against KuPS – kicked things off in style. The defender has impressed not only at the back in recent weeks but also as a creative force going forward.

In the 3-1 victory over Juventus, King kept Dylan Reid’s inswinging corner alive at the back post for Benji Casey to fire home, and flicked Adler Nascimento’s long throw into the path of Seb Williams to lash into the near corner. He also lifted a perfectly-weighted ball over FC Nordsjælland’s high line for Casey to race onto and delicately lift over the onrushing ‘keeper in our 3-2 victory.

With form like that, it was no surprise King came in confidently with his festive pick: Deck the Halls.

Starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito, the holiday comedy follows two fiercely competitive neighbours determined to outdo each other’s Christmas decorations – escalating to the point where one house is lit so brightly it can be seen from space. A bold shout, George. Strong start!

It wasn’t long before we heard our first Home Alone call, though, courtesy of forward Matteo Dashi, fresh from recent international tours with the Albania Under-19s.

Next to appear were the cheeky duo of Joe Gibbard and Craig Farquhar, and they came armed with quality choices.

Farquhar – who has spent much of the season sidelined through injury but is now closing in on a full return after featuring in recent friendlies – went for The Holiday.

A festive favourite, the film follows Amanda and Iris, two women living 6,000 miles apart who swap homes at Christmas in a bid to escape their complicated love lives, only to find unexpected romance in the process. A cultured pick.

Meanwhile, Kai-Reece Adams Collman and Seb Williams were perfectly in sync, both calling out Home Alone at the exact same time – no hesitation.

And just when we thought the credits were about to roll, Rylan Brownlie stepped in. Removing his snood and bringing everything full circle, he delivered the final verdict: Deck the Halls.

From booby traps to house swaps and festive light wars, it’s clear the U21s have Christmas movie night well and truly covered.