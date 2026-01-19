Eagle-Eyed Review

Darren Powell’s side didn’t get 2026 off to the start they would have wanted, falling to a 4-1 defeat away to Chelsea in Premier League 2. However, attention now turns firmly to the Premier League International Cup, where Palace have the opportunity to extend their European journey.

Palace currently sit fourth in Group B on six points, with one game remaining against group leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach, who sit on nine points.

With Nordsjælland, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City and Juventus all unable to qualify for the quarter-finals, it is now a three-horse race between Mönchengladbach, Valencia and Palace – with goal difference likely to prove decisive.

Palace opened their International Cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia, before responding superbly with a statement 3-1 victory over Italian giants Juventus.

Powell’s side were electric in that contest, racing into a commanding first-half lead. Adler Nascimento broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a cushioned volley from a tight angle, before Seb Williams doubled the advantage with a crisp half-volley into the near corner. Benji Casey capped off a dominant opening period with his first goal for at U21 level.

Although Juventus pulled one back late on, Palace held their nerve – helped by a brilliant goal-line block from George King – to secure a deserved win.

That momentum continued with a thrilling 3-2 victory over FC Nordsjælland. Dylan Reid opened the scoring with a stunning follow-up after his free-kick was blocked, before Casey doubled the lead by lifting the ball over the goalkeeper in a one-on-one. Reid added a third from the penalty spot midway through the second half, and despite late pressure from the Danish side, the young Eagles saw the game out to keep qualification hopes alive.