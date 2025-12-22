Skipper Luke Browne kicked things off with two polls in hand, initially answering “Merry Christmas” –though he actually meant “Merry Christmas Everyone”. He later clarified quietly, muting himself to avoid being overheard by approaching teammates.

Defender Craig Farquhar, who has spent much of the 25/26 season injured, followed alongside winger and self-proclaimed funniest in the squad, Joe Gibbard.

Craig answered “Last Christmas”, but Joe couldn’t resist adding his own twist: “Last Christmas by Gunna” – of course, no rendition of Wham’s classic followed. He later apologised and settled on the original “Last Christmas”.

Defender Jack Grante needed a moment to think, but eventually landed on “Last Christmas”.

Seb Williams tried to be funny like Joe, suggesting “Gun Lean”, before correcting himself to “Last Christmas”. Meanwhile, Matteo Dashi kept it simple with “Jingle Bells”.

Rylan Brownlie brought the energy, pausing dramatically, spreading his arms wide, and declaring it had to be the original: “All I Want for Christmas”.

Our goalkeepers then got involved: Marcus Hill chose Elton John’s “Step into Christmas”, Harry Lee looked straight down the camera before declaring “Shakin’ Stevens – Merry Christmas Everyone”, and Jackson Izquierdo needed the question repeating before answering “Last Christmas”.

From classics to playful twists, it’s clear our U21s know how to get into the festive spirit – and maybe start a few arguments over which Christmas tune really reigns supreme!