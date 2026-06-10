The players leaving the club are:

Asher Agbinone

Rylan Brownlie

Matteo Dashi

Craig Farquhar

Jake Grante

Jackson Izquierdo

Zach Marsh

David Obou

Aziz Ouedraogo

Dylan Reid

Kaden Rodney

Jemiah Umolu

Jack Mason

Joshua Muwana

Zack Henry

Stuart Oduro

Harry Whitworth

Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to express their thanks to the players for all of their efforts throughout their time at the club.

While they may have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players move onto the next stage of their careers.

We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered a contract to continue at the club next season:

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman

Dean Benamar

Makai Bernard-Ferguson

Benji Casey

Joe Gibbard

Owen Goodman

Mofe Jemide

George King

Harry Lee

Donte Martin

Hindolo Mustapha

Adler Nascimento

Charlie Walker-Smith

Tyler Whyte

Seb Williams

Scholars

David Angibeaud*

Raihaan Anderson

Euan Danaher*

Joel Drakes-Thomas

Jacob Fasida

Khyan Frazer-Williams

Ajean-Ray Greaves

Marcus Hill*

Jasper Judd*

Oladotun Lamidi

Jayden McDonald

Aiden Morgan

Chuks Okoli*

Daniel Owoade

Remi Ahazie-Shittu

Thiago Speroni

Sean Somade*

*denotes an offer has been made

We would like to thank all departing players for their hard work and commitment to Crystal Palace Football Club and wish them every success in their future endeavours.