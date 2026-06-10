The players leaving the club are:
- Asher Agbinone
- Rylan Brownlie
- Matteo Dashi
- Craig Farquhar
- Jake Grante
- Jackson Izquierdo
- Zach Marsh
- David Obou
- Aziz Ouedraogo
- Dylan Reid
- Kaden Rodney
- Jemiah Umolu
- Jack Mason
- Joshua Muwana
- Zack Henry
- Stuart Oduro
- Harry Whitworth
Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to express their thanks to the players for all of their efforts throughout their time at the club.
While they may have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players move onto the next stage of their careers.
We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered a contract to continue at the club next season:
- Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
- Dean Benamar
- Makai Bernard-Ferguson
- Benji Casey
- Joe Gibbard
- Owen Goodman
- Mofe Jemide
- George King
- Harry Lee
- Donte Martin
- Hindolo Mustapha
- Adler Nascimento
- Charlie Walker-Smith
- Tyler Whyte
- Seb Williams
Scholars
- David Angibeaud*
- Raihaan Anderson
- Euan Danaher*
- Joel Drakes-Thomas
- Jacob Fasida
- Khyan Frazer-Williams
- Ajean-Ray Greaves
- Marcus Hill*
- Jasper Judd*
- Oladotun Lamidi
- Jayden McDonald
- Aiden Morgan
- Chuks Okoli*
- Daniel Owoade
- Remi Ahazie-Shittu
- Thiago Speroni
- Sean Somade*
*denotes an offer has been made
We would like to thank all departing players for their hard work and commitment to Crystal Palace Football Club and wish them every success in their future endeavours.