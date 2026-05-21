Head coach Ben Futcher has selected a 23-player squad for the camp, with the Young Lions travelling to Cyprus to conclude their 2025/26 campaign.

England will first face Greece on Thursday, 28th May (10:30 BST) at the Dasaki Achnas Stadium near Larnaca, before taking on hosts Cyprus at the same venue on Sunday, 31st May (15:30 BST).

The squad will then move into the 2026/27 campaign and preparations for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers later this year, having already secured their place in League A following March’s qualifying fixtures.

Benamar played an important role during that international window, scoring as England U18s recorded a 2-0 victory over Croatia to confirm progression to the next stage of qualification for the aforementioned European Championships.

Congratulations, Dean!