Blanchard was ever-present in the Palace midfield, featuring in every single game in the 2025/26 season and starting in all but one match as the Eagles won a stunning promotion back to the Women's Super League.

Initially deployed deeper as a midfield partner to Justine Vanhaevermaet, Blanchard showed a different, more defensive side to her game in the earlier stages of the season.

Her fine form in an unfamiliar position was rewarded with a TEN Player of the Month award win in November.

However, with My Cato's return from injury and the signing of Hayley Ladd, Blanchard was given more license to attack as the season went on.