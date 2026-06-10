The full list of first-team players can be found below.
Retained
- Tayo Adaramola
- Walter Benítez
- Jaydee Canvot
- Rio Cardines
- Justin Devenny
- Cheick Doucouré
- Romain Esse
- Matheus França
- Dean Henderson
- Will Hughes
- Brennan Johnson
- Daichi Kamada*
- Caleb Kporha
- Danny Imray
- Maxence Lacroix
- Jefferson Lerma
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Remi Matthews
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Daniel Muñoz
- Eddie Nketiah
- David Ozoh
- Yéremy Pino
- Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
- Chadi Riad
- Chris Richards
- Ismaïla Sarr
- Borna Sosa
- Jørgen Strand Larsen
- Adam Wharton
*denotes an offer has been made.
Other players
We can confirm that Daichi Kamada has been offered a new contract, whilst Nathaniel Clyne’s contract is due to expire at the end of June but discussions are continuing with the defender.