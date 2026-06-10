The full list of first-team players can be found below.

Retained

Tayo Adaramola

Walter Benítez

Jaydee Canvot

Rio Cardines

Justin Devenny

Cheick Doucouré

Romain Esse

Matheus França

Dean Henderson

Will Hughes

Brennan Johnson

Daichi Kamada*

Caleb Kporha

Danny Imray

Maxence Lacroix

Jefferson Lerma

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Remi Matthews

Tyrick Mitchell

Daniel Muñoz

Eddie Nketiah

David Ozoh

Yéremy Pino

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Chadi Riad

Chris Richards

Ismaïla Sarr

Borna Sosa

Jørgen Strand Larsen

Adam Wharton

*denotes an offer has been made.

Other players

We can confirm that Daichi Kamada has been offered a new contract, whilst Nathaniel Clyne’s contract is due to expire at the end of June but discussions are continuing with the defender.