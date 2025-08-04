Our participation in the 25/26 Conference League is pending the outcome of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, regarding the club's demotion from the 25/26 Europa League.

The first leg of the Conference League play-off round would be due to take place at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 21st August.

The second leg would take place away the following week on Thursday, 28th August.

The outcome of Fredrikstad and Midtyjlland's Europa League qualifying tie will be confirmed on Thursday, 14th August, with the defeated side moving to the Conference League.

Supporters are advised to stay close to official club channels for further updates.