The Eagles were one of six Premier League clubs with homemade kart in Red Bull’s annual spectacle of creative performances and dramatic downhill racing – and of all the football clubs involved, recorded the fastest time.

With Darren Ambrose at the wheel of the Eagle-themed design, racing downhill in front of 15,000 attendees at London’s Alexandra Palace, Palace’s kart completed its run in an impressive 40.22 seconds.

Of the other Premier League clubs, Aston Villa were second on 43.59 seconds; Leeds third on 45.65 seconds; Fulham fourth on 56.71 seconds; and Everton and Newcastle United clocking in at over one and two minutes respectively.