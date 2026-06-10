The forward signed for Palace from Charlton Athletic in 2022, and scored seven times in 25 games during her maiden campaign - ending the season as our leading goalscorer.

Hughes then enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 campaign as she fired Palace into the Women’s Super League, bagging 23 goals in 27 appearances and picking up the Championship Golden Boot at the end of the season.

The forward missed most of our debut campaign in the top-flight after suffering an ACL injury in April 2024, but helped the club return to the WSL last season, scoring four times.

Last summer, Hughes also represented Wales at UEFA Women's Euro 2025 – her nation's first-ever major tournament.

Hughes departs the club having made 89 appearances in red and blue in total, scoring 34 goals.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Elise for her contributions and wish her all the very best for the future.