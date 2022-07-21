The new black strip with the famous red and blue sash is a fresh interpretation of the memorable 2013/14 away kit worn in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa, and follows a consistent pattern with the 22/23 home and away designs.
Crystal Palace have released their 2022/23 third kit, bringing back the hugely popular 'evil sash' design.
It has the same smart collar and cuffs with the eye-catching effect across the front, this time in the club's recognisable sash, and joins a long list of iconic black Palace strips. The third is also made using Eco-Fabric, 100% polyester obtained from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.
New partners cinch and Mukuru will sponsor the front and sleeve respectively for the first-team, with cinch on all teams from the Academy and Women, and Technical Partners Macron manufacturing the kits for supporters and players.
Fans can get their hands on the adult 22/23 third kit by purchasing online now or in store from Saturday, July 23rd. Junior kits are available to pre-order now by clicking here, and will be available in store and online in early August.