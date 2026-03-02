The tie against Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday, 10th March, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 GMT at none other than Villa Park.

Palace booked their place in the last eight with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Stevenage. Goals from Stuart Oduro and an own goal forced by Benji Casey put the young Eagles in control, and despite a reply before the break, a disciplined second-half performance ensured progression.

Villa reached the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Wrexham at Keys Park and enter as defending champions, having beaten Manchester City in last season’s final at Villa Park to claim their fifth FA Youth Cup title. The young Lions currently sit seventh in the U18 Premier League South.

The fixture sets up a double-header against Villa, with a league meeting on Saturday, 7th March preceding the cup tie three days later.

Further details regarding ticketing and broadcast arrangements will be communicated to supporters in due course.

If level after 90 minutes, the match will be decided by extra time and, if required, a penalty shootout.